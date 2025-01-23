Chinese renewables companies promote clean energy infrastructure solutions at Davos 2025

At the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 held in Davos, Switzerland, Chinese clean energy companies including Envision Energy and LONGi Green Energy are showcasing clean energy infrastructure solutions, underscoring China's commitment to advancing the global green shift and energy transition.

The Ordos-Envision Net-Zero Industrial Park, located in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has gained recognition for its groundbreaking net-zero emissions strategy and was featured in a WEF report released on Wednesday.

The industrial park, leveraging cutting-edge wind, solar, and hydrogen power technologies to deliver a comprehensive clean energy solution, illustrates China's strategic efforts to balance power demand and supply in an industrial park ecosystem, according to a document the company shared with the Global Times. The park aims to reduce 100 million tons of carbon emissions by 2025, while generating 100,000 green-tech jobs.

The example of Envision Energy represents remarkable achievements, vision, and contributions made by the Chinese enterprises to the global clean energy transition and renewable energy revolution, said a Chinese expert.

Zhang Lei, founder and CEO of Envision Energy, the world's biggest producer of wind turbines, told the Global Times that the establishment of zero-carbon industrial parks offers a transformative pathway for greening China's manufacturing industry. China is actively advancing the green upgrade of traditional industries while fostering the development of low-carbon industries through the establishment of zero-carbon factories and industrial parks.

According to Zhang, a stable supply chain not only enables companies to respond more effectively to market shifts, whether that means ramping up production or pivoting to new technologies, it also is crucial for meeting market demand, especially in a rapidly growing sector like new energy,

With deeper engagement in global markets, Chinese companies have accelerated the "going global" strategy by expanding industrial chains and establishing factories overseas. This approach aims to establish comprehensive industrial ecosystems overseas, bring advanced technologies to these countries, and support a mutually beneficial model for advancing green and low-carbon energy transitions, Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

China plans to implement policy measures to expedite the green and low-carbon transformation of its manufacturing sector, said Zhang Yunming, a vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, during a news briefing on Tuesday.

Another notable example is leading Chinese solar company LONGi Green Energy Technology. At a sub-forum held during the 2025 WEF Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Zhong Baoshen, the chairman of LONGi, said that in light of the numerous challenges the world is facing, such as extreme weather, ecological degradation, and escalating geopolitical tensions, the transition to green energy has become more crucial than ever, highlighting the pivotal role of solar photovoltaics in addressing these pressing global challenges.

LONGi is advancing global net-zero emission goals through technological innovation that enhances conversion efficiency and lowers electricity costs. The company is also promoting intelligent manufacturing by integrating technologies including the industrial internet, big data, artificial intelligence, and digital twins in its lighthouse factories in East China's Zhejiang Province.

