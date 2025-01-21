World Economic Forum kicks off

Ecns.cn) 14:02, January 21, 2025

People attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

The 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting commenced on Monday in Davos, Switzerland, calling for global cooperation amid global uncertainty.

Themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," the five-day event will bring together nearly 3,000 participants from various regions and industries to discuss issues across five pivotal areas: Reimagining Growth, Industries in the Intelligent Age, Investing in People, Safeguarding the Planet, and Rebuilding Trust.

Photo shows the town of Davos during the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

People attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2025. (China News Service/Ma Xiuxiu)

