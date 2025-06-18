2025 Summer Davos to be held in late June

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Summer Davos forum will be held from June 24 to 26 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, with all preparations for the meeting having been finalized, the organizers said on Tuesday.

Also known as the 16th Annual Meeting of New Champions of the World Economic Forum, this year's Summer Davos forum is themed "Entrepreneurship in the New Era" and is expected to bring together around 1,800 participants from over 90 countries and regions, the organizers told a press conference in Beijing.

This year's forum will focus on five key areas -- deciphering the world economy, outlook on China, industries disrupted, investing in people and the planet, and new energy and materials.

Through this year's Summer Davos, China will reaffirm its commitment to pursuing high-level opening up and to sharing opportunities brought about by its development with the rest of the world, said Chen Shuai, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission.

As one of the most dynamic regions in the world, Asia drives 60 percent of global economic growth, with China accounting for half of that contribution, according to Gim Huay Neo, managing director of the World Economic Forum.

She noted that this year's Summer Davos forum will provide opportunities for participants to deepen their understanding of development trends in China and Asia.

