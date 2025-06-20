China's GDI promotes people-centric development, connectivity, regional integration: Pakistani officials

Xinhua) 10:21, June 20, 2025

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani officials and experts are of the belief that the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China is aligned with Pakistan's vision of achieving sustainable development goals by promoting people-centric development, connectivity and regional integration.

With deep strategic ties between Pakistan and China, including cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan is well-positioned to integrate GDI into its development framework, said the officials during a ceremony here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Romina Khurshid Alam, convener of the Pakistan-China parliamentary friendship group and coordinator to the prime minister on climate change and environmental coordination, highlighted the role of GDI in advancing inclusive growth, climate resilience, and South-South cooperation.

"Pakistan sees the GDI not merely as a global framework but as an intrinsic element of its national development strategy -- one that emphasizes public accountability, equity, and ownership by the people through their elected representatives," she said.

Alam said that a national program is being launched to embed the GDI across Pakistan's legislative, academic, and civic sectors, adding that with multi-party consensus, the program is aimed to mainstream GDI through policy dialogues, public outreach, youth and academic engagement, human security frameworks, and strengthened parliamentary cooperation with China.

Talking about the Pakistan-China time-tested friendship, the official underlined that the relationship between the two countries has matured into a comprehensive partnership, which not only strengthened bilateral ties, but also served as a beacon of solidarity in the Global South.

The GDI complements Pakistan's national goals of infrastructure modernization, environmental resilience, and equitable development, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said.

"As the global community searches for models that promote equitable and sustainable growth, GDI offers a timely and people-centric solution. It is a symbol of connectivity, coastal development, and regional integration," the minister said.

Emphasizing Pakistan's maritime ambitions under the GDI framework, Chaudhry said that measures, including digitizing and greening port operations, developing sustainable ocean industries, and enhancing logistics connectivity from coast to hinterland, are being taken to develop the maritime sector.

In his address on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that the implementation of the GDI has opened a new chapter for China to deepen South-South cooperation and promote common development among all countries, including Pakistan.

The GDI has been integrated into the comprehensive cooperation between China and Pakistan, yielding fruitful outcomes, he said, adding that Pakistan and China would work together on GDI priority areas such as poverty alleviation, food security, pandemic response and vaccines, development financing, climate change and green development, industrialization, digital economy and connectivity.

