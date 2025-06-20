Chinese efficiency boosts Central Asia infrastructure with region’s first light rail in Kazakhstan

By Hu Yuwei and Zhao Juecheng in Astana

Near the international airport in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, a light rail train, painted in the deep blue of Kazakh national flag, hangs on the newly built elevated tracks, its car bodies freshly hoisted into place. A Chinese engineer pauses, tools in hand, feeling a quiet pride in this nearly complete milestone - Central Asia's first light rail. Nearby, a Kazakh family stops to look, their eyes bright with anticipation, envisioning the day this still train will glide, linking their city to a future full of promise.

Upon the conclusion of the Second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana, analysts said the results and commonsense reached at the summit boost a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future. Days before, the urban light rail train in Astana - a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) - saw its first train lifted, marking Central Asia's first urban rail built by Chinese constrictors to Chinese standards with advanced unmanned technology. Once operational, it will largely cut commuting times. It impressed locals with "Chinese efficiency" and is expected to enhance China-Kazakhstan and broader regional ties.

Meeting local needs

On June 11, a two-carriage blue train was hoisted at Station 101 in Astana, followed by a second at another site in the city center the next day. Crowds gathered, taking photos and applauding, with one local telling the media, "Thanks to China!"

"Astana is growing increasingly congested. I hope the light rail can be completed and made operational soon." This was a sentiment shared by many locals when asked by the Global Times about the light rail project currently under construction.

Astana suffers from growing traffic issues due to the city's rapid expansion. According to the data released by Kazakh statistics agency city by Kazakh Telegraph Agency in February, the highest population growth rates were recorded in the cities of Astana - by 6.9 percent, (projected to reach 2.5 million by 2035, far beyond its original 600,000 capacity) in Astana, the city's bus-only system is struggling. Peak-hour congestion is worsened by roads lacking left-turn signals, causing long delays.

Local drivers told the Global Times that many roads in Astana do not have dedicated left-turn signals, and only a few cars can complete a left turn at each green light, which causes long waits for turns during peak hours.

The light rail, seen as a key solution, will span 22.4 kilometers, linking landmarks like the international airport and the Presidential Palace, serving 25,000 daily passengers (peak 92,000), according to the Chinese contractor.

Pakizat Anuarhan, a local Kazakh working on the project, told the Global Times that she lives in Astana's suburbs and currently commutes for an hour and a half to reach the city center by bus. "With the light rail, it'll take just 20 minutes. Many people, like me, can't wait for it to open," she said.

She said that many are closely following the project's progress, with some sending her photos and congratulations after the train lift. During the Global Times' days in Astana, local drivers passing the rail line sometimes pointed out the window, saying in Kazakh, "Amazing!"

Global Times reporters also visited a station that is now completed and undergoing finishing touches. The glass curtain walls and blue-and-white interior platform are blended beautifully with Kazakh characteristics. The new trains will operate with unmanned driving technology.

Marvel at 'Chinese efficiency'

Residents of Astana will soon see their expectation of traveling by light rail come true, as the construction team from Chinese enterprises has demonstrated a speed that has amazed them.

To many locals, the project seems to progress "day by day." Driver Alan, who navigates the city's streets daily, often spots workers busy along the rail line. "One day, while passing the station near the Beijing Palace, I suddenly felt - how did such a huge station get built so fast?" Alan marveled. "Only Chinese companies have this kind of efficiency."

Another example that demonstrates "Chinese efficiency" is the construction of the bridge across the Ishim River in Kazakhstan. The bridge incorporates 2,598 tons of special steel designed for frigid climates. The steel components were prefabricated at a factory in North China's Tianjin Municipality, and then transported more than 4,600 kilometers to the construction site via rail and road. The components were assembled and installed like building blocks to maximize construction efficiency while enhancing energy conservation and environmental protection.

One key reason the team was able to navigate the complex construction conditions in Astana with relative ease lies in the expertise and capabilities of infrastructure development accumulated by Chinese companies over the years across the world, according to Ji Chenglong, executive project manager at China Construction Sixth Engineering Bureau.

Walk the talk

During an interview with the Global Times, Ji, which is building the transit project, emphasized key words like "technology" and "preparation," but what he underscored most was a commitment to fulfilling contractual obligations, a trait he believes is a major reason why Kazakh authorities place their trust in Chinese companies.

The Astana light rail line runs through the heart of the city, affecting the daily commute of hundreds of thousands of residents. Construction on such a scale inevitably disrupts traffic and sometimes even necessitates road closures. Often, the available work window is narrow, but the construction team has consistently delivered on schedule.

One of the landmark projects was the installation of a steel-concrete composite beam on Syganak Street. The beam stands at 20 meters tall, and the worksite is extremely confined. Each steel box girder segment weighs up to 46 tons, and the Astana city traffic bureau granted only three days of construction approval, placing intense pressure on both safety and efficiency.

The construction team quickly developed a detailed plan using advanced 2D and 3D modeling software and carried out two rounds of expert review. The chief engineer then inspected every weld on site. After two straight days and nights of nonstop work, the steel beam was installed with precision, and regular traffic flow was promptly restored. Local social media users lauded the project, with some marveling that "a bridge seemed to rise overnight."

"In terms of speed, efficiency, and quality, 'Chinese construction' has impressed the residents of Astana and raised expectations for the light rail line," Ji said. He added that amid increasingly close China-Central Asia ties, both sides are expected to jointly advance more infrastructure cooperation projects, with "Chinese construction" continuing to contribute to regional economic development and improvements in public welfare.

In recent years, infrastructure and connectivity cooperation between China and the five Central Asian countries has gained significant momentum under the BRI. In Kazakhstan, the "Western Europe-Western China Highway" project cluster has cut travel time between Horgos and Almaty by about two hours. In Tajikistan, the opening of the Vahdat-Yavan railway project has connected the north and south of the country. In Turkmenistan, Chinese firms have built over 1,000 kilometers of various roads, significantly improving local transportation.

"As China's reliable partner and the first country to support the BRI, Kazakhstan has actively contributed to building an open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial economic space. We highly value China's efforts in strengthening regional connectivity, developing infrastructure, advancing technological exchanges, and fostering people-to-people dialogue," Kazakhstan's Ambassador to China, Shakhrat Nuryshev, told the Global Times in a recent interview.

