China, Central Asian countries pledge to enhance cooperation in agriculture, energy: declaration

Xinhua) 13:21, June 18, 2025

ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Central Asian countries agreed to deepen cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture and energy, according to a joint declaration released on Tuesday.

The six countries -- China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- made the commitment in the Astana Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit.

The countries affirmed their commitment to further tapping the potential of agricultural cooperation. China welcomes efforts by the Central Asian countries to enhance the visibility of their agricultural products through major exhibitions such as the China International Import Expo.

They expressed their willingness to develop smart agriculture, and enhance the application of water-saving, green and other efficient technologies as well as the exchange of advanced experience.

The countries also affirmed their commitment to promoting technological and talent exchanges and cooperation in areas such as the management and development of desertified and saline-alkali lands.

They support the establishment of a China-Central Asia energy development partnership to expand cooperation across the entire energy industry chains, further expand cooperation in traditional energy fields such as petroleum, natural gas and coal, strengthen cooperation in clean energy such as hydropower, solar energy, wind energy and hydrogen energy, and deepen cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the declaration read.

