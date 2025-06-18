China to work with Central Asian countries to create more miracles of turning desert into oasis

Xinhua) June 18, 2025

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to deepen cooperation in ecological and environmental protection with Central Asian countries and the rest of the world to jointly create more miracles of turning desert into oasis, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The June 17 is the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked for more details on China and Central Asian countries' joint efforts to tackle the Aral Sea ecological crisis, a collaboration that brings green hope to the "dry tears" of Central Asia.

Desertification is a challenge for both China and the Central Asian countries, Guo said, adding that since the first China-Central Asia Summit in 2023, China and Central Asian countries have carried out in-depth joint scientific exploration, worked on the improvement of saline-alkali land, and established a demonstration zone of water-saving cotton fields, which were welcomed and highly recognized by local people.

He said tackling the ecological crisis of the Aral Sea is an epitome of China's contribution to the global efforts to combat desertification, and as a signatory of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, China has actively observed the convention, conducted international cooperation in desertification prevention and control in a results-oriented way, and injected driving force into the green development of the Global South.

