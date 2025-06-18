China, Central Asian countries reaffirm support for independence, sovereignty

Xinhua) 13:39, June 18, 2025

ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China and five Central Asian countries reaffirmed on Tuesday their firm support for each country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity as well as the principles of sovereign equality and the inviolability of borders.

They made the pledge in a treaty of permanent good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation signed by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The six countries also reaffirmed their determination to jointly build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future, according to the treaty.

All parties reiterated that they will not use force or threaten to use force, and will resolve disputes peacefully. They vow to support each other's development paths and models chosen in line with respective national conditions, and support each other's positions on issues concerning core interests.

The parties shall not participate in any alliance or group against other parties, and shall not support any actions hostile to other parties, said the treaty.

All parties are ready to carry out cooperation in trade, economy, investment, infrastructure connectivity, engineering and technology, energy (including hydropower and renewable energy), transportation, minerals, agriculture, ecological and environmental protection, processing industry, science and technology, and other fields of common interest on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, it said.

The parties agreed to cooperate within bilateral and multilateral mechanisms to jointly combat terrorism, separatism, extremism and transnational organized crimes, it added.

