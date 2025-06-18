China, Central Asian countries commit to stronger multilateral trading system: declaration
ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Central Asian countries on Tuesday expressed their commitment to consolidating the multilateral trading system based on the rules of the World Trade Organization.
The six countries -- China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- voiced their commitment in the Astana Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit.
They agreed to support international trade rules in advancing with the times, and promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment.
They stressed the necessity of supporting an open, inclusive, sustainable, stable, diversified and reliable global supply chains.
The countries also expressed their willingness to take unimpeded trade, industrial investment, connectivity, green minerals, agricultural modernization and facilitation of personnel exchanges as the six priority areas for cooperation.
