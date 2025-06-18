China, Central Asian countries vow to firmly uphold multilateralism: declaration

Xinhua) 13:16, June 18, 2025

ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Central Asian countries agreed on Tuesday to firmly uphold multilateralism, universally recognized international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

The six countries -- China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- affirmed the commitment in the Astana Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit.

The countries reiterated their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to respecting each other's independence, equality, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also agreed to promote a more just and equitable international order by advancing an equal and orderly multipolar world, and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

China and Central Asian countries vowed to safeguard the indispensable role of the UN in safeguarding international peace, security and sustainable development, champion the common values of humanity featuring peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, and oppose the politicization of human rights and other related issues, the declaration read.

