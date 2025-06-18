China, Central Asia ready to jointly combat terrorism, separatism, extremism -- declaration

June 18, 2025

ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China and the five Central Asian countries agreed on Tuesday to jointly combat terrorism, separatism and extremism and strongly condemn all forms of the three forces.

The six countries -- China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- voiced this view in the Astana Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit.

The countries also pledged to battle threats such as cross-border infiltration of terrorist forces, drug smuggling, transnational organized crime and cyber crime, to ensure smooth and stable progress of cooperation projects and jointly respond to security threats, said the document.

They agreed that a stable, developing and prosperous Central Asia is in the common interests of the people of the six countries and the wider international community.

The countries stand ready to work with the international community to help the Afghan people maintain peace and stability, rebuild social infrastructure and integrate into the regional and world economic systems.

They also support building Afghanistan into a peaceful, stable and prosperous country free from the threats of terrorism and drugs.

