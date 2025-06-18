China, Central Asian countries pledge to step up personnel exchanges

Xinhua) 13:26, June 18, 2025

ASTANA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China and the Central Asian countries agreed to further facilitate personnel exchanges, according to an initiative they adopted on Tuesday.

China, and the five Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, stand ready to improve the connectivity of highways and railways, upgrade relevant infrastructure and supporting facilities, and create favorable conditions for cross-border movement of people and goods, the initiative said.

All parties are willing to launch more direct flights between China and the Central Asian countries, strengthen tourism cooperation and operate the China-Central Asia International Cultural Tourism Train.

They are ready to expand two-way student exchanges and continue establishing and consolidating sister province/state and sister city relationships.

China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are ready to accelerate the modernization of existing border port facilities, according to the document.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)