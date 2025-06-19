Feature: Shared rhythm, shared dreams -- cultural exchange program deepens Sino-Kenyan ties

NAIROBI, June 18 (Xinhua) -- On a breezy Wednesday morning, the air around Kenyatta University in Nairobi, Kenya's capital, pulsed with rhythm and energy. A vibrant fusion of ancient tradition and modern artistry unfolded as performers from China and Kenya took to the stage, delivering a cultural showcase that carried the audience on a journey across continents.

The event featured more than 10 performances, including martial arts demonstrations, traditional Chinese instrumental music, and classical pieces celebrating heroism, unity, and the beauty of nature.

Dressed in colorful traditional attire, a 14-member touring troupe from east China's Shandong Normal University showcased their mastery of instruments such as the guitar, flute, and saxophone, weaving enchanting melodies that resonated deeply with the audience.

Kenyan performers also took the spotlight during the half-day event, performing with traditional instruments that represent the country's rich and diverse ethnic heritage.

Feng Jikang, president of Shandong Normal University, noted that since launching student exchange and talent cultivation programs with Kenyatta University in 2008, the two institutions have harnessed their respective cultural strengths to achieve fruitful results in artistic and humanities cooperation.

The performances, Feng said, received enthusiastic responses from local audiences, emphasizing that such immersive and interactive cultural exchanges provide Kenyan participants with vivid impressions and firsthand experiences of China's rich traditional culture.

Following the event, many local students and faculty expressed interest in pursuing further studies in China. Feng expressed hope for greater cultural and academic exchanges between China and Africa to deepen friendship, promote mutual understanding, and strengthen people-to-people connections.

For her part, Waceke Wanjohi, deputy vice-chancellor for academic affairs at Kenyatta University, said the performances showcased the enduring cultural ties between Kenya and China.

"The world is a global village. Events like this help us integrate cultures from different parts of the world with the Kenyan culture," Wanjohi said.

She also highlighted the long-standing partnership between Kenyatta University and Shandong Normal University, which has focused on Chinese language education and academic exchange for many years.

Wanjohi noted the growing interest in the Chinese language and culture among Kenyan youth, attributing it in part to the establishment of Confucius Institutes in Kenya's four oldest public universities. The integration of Mandarin (standard Chinese language) into primary, secondary, and tertiary education, she added, has significantly advanced cultural diplomacy between the two countries.

Mirriam Gakii Kirimi, a lecturer at Kenyatta University's Confucius Institute, noted that the visiting performers, including students, lecturers, and a 2008 Olympic gold medalist, helped strengthen the bonds of friendship between Kenya and China.

Kirimi emphasized that musical exchanges and Mandarin teaching have been vital in fostering mutual understanding and cultural harmony. She also pointed to the role of the Belt and Road Initiative and school-based cultural programs in strengthening people-to-people ties.

For students like Caroline Njomo, currently studying Chinese at Kenyatta University, the performance was both entertaining and enlightening.

"These moments help us understand how culture shapes identity," she said. "They also show us how African and Chinese values can complement each other. We need more of these events."

The touring troupe from the Chinese university has so far staged six performances across Kenya, showcasing a kaleidoscope of Chinese culture at universities and cultural venues, such as the Kenya National Library. From martial arts to melodies, their journey has been one of shared rhythm -- and shared dreams.

