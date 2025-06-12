Chinese-built modern railway in Kenya marks 8th anniversary of seamless operation

Xinhua) 10:21, June 12, 2025

Dancers perform during a celebration to mark eight years of seamless operation of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

NAIROBI, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A celebration to mark eight years of seamless operation of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya was held here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan praised the SGR as a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a vital step in Kenya's journey towards economic transformation.

China stands ready to work with Kenya to implement the important consensus of the two heads of state and strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, said Guo.

"It is now eight years and we are still going strong with notable improvement over the years in response to customers' expectations," said Abdi Bare, chairman of Kenya Railways Corporation. Bare added that both the SGR passenger and freight service have revolutionized mobility in the country, promoting connectivity, trade and industrial progress.

By the end of May 2025, the SGR has transported over 15.3 million passengers and over 40.3 million tons of cargo.

Students of the University of Nairobi perform during a celebration to mark eight years of seamless operation of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A celebration to mark eight years of seamless operation of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya is held in Nairobi, Kenya, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

A woman takes a photo with a board marking eight years of seamless operation of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

A celebration to mark eight years of seamless operation of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya is held in Nairobi, Kenya, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Railway workers attend a celebration to mark eight years of seamless operation of the Chinese-built Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)