Traditional tofu-making techniques power industry growth in China's Huainan

June 19, 2025

This photo taken on April 8, 2025 shows the "Chrysanthemum-shaped tofu" made by Zhang Shihong, an inheritor of the tofu banquet making skills, in Shouxian County, Huainan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

For thousands of years, the traditional tofu-making techniques have been carried on from generation to generation in Bagongshan Township of Shouxian County. This technique in 2014 was included in the fourth batch of the national representative list of intangible cultural heritage of China.

The magic journey from soybeans to tofu includes more than ten processes, such as soybean selection, soaking, grinding, soy milk boiling and curdling.

In Huainan City, tofu can be made into hundreds of dishes, including tofu dumplings, fried Huainan tofu steak and "Chrysanthemum-shaped tofu", which requires chef to conduct cutting on a piece of tofo for over 160 times.

In 2024, the output value of the entire soybean products industry chain in the city reached 4.52 billion yuan (about 0.63 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 10.4 percent.

