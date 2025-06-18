Chinese Embassy strongly rejects G7 statement for interference and smears on China-related matters

June 18, 2025

The Chinese Embassy in Canada Tuesday local time firmly rejected the G7 summit chair’s summary released by Canada, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7. The embassy said the statement ignored objective facts, disregarded China’s solemn position, and maliciously manipulated China-related issues, launching groundless accusations and interfering in China’s internal affairs.

In a strong rebuttal, an embassy spokesperson emphasized that China’s economic development is built on compliance with international trade norms and market economy principles. “China’s growth relies on its vast market, comprehensive industrial system, abundant labor resources, and full market competition,” the spokesperson stated. “It is those who impose unreasonable tariffs, engage in unilateral trade bullying, and politicize economic and trade issues that are distorting the market and undermining the multilateral trade system.”

On regional security, the spokesperson reiterated China’s long-standing commitment to resolving disputes through negotiation and consultation with directly involved parties. “China is dedicated to maintaining peace and stability in the East and South China Seas, as well as ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight,” the spokesperson noted. “The greatest threat to peace in the South China Sea comes from certain non-regional countries that deliberately stir up tensions and provoke confrontation.”

Regarding the Taiwan question, China reaffirmed its position that the Taiwan question is purely an internal matter that brooks no foreign interference. “Adhering to the one-China principle is key to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits,” the spokesperson said. “What truly undermines that peace is the separatist activity of ‘Taiwan independence’ forces and the external support they receive. If the G7 is sincere about regional stability, it should stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and sending wrong signals to separatist forces.”

The so-called G7 summit chair’s summary claimed that China should “refrain from market distortions and harmful overcapacity, tackle global challenges and promote international peace and security.” The summary also claimed the “concerns about China’s destabilizing activities in the East and South China Seas and the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.”

China also underscored its global role as a contributor to peace, a defender of the international order, and a driving force of development, the embassy said. “We will firmly uphold the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit. China seeks its own development by safeguarding global peace and contributing to peace through its development.”

The spokesperson warned the G7 to recognize the global trend, stop meddling in others’ domestic affairs, stop harming other countries’ development interests, and focus on actions that promote unity and cooperation in the international community.

When responding to a question regarding the G7 Summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday that the G7 has long adhered to a Cold War mentality and ideological bias, forming exclusive "small circles" that provoke conflict and camp confrontation. Such actions run counter to the trend of the times, are unpopular, and are doomed to fail.

