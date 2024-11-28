China urges G7 to stop indulging in geopolitical games

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China urges the Group of Seven (G7) countries to stop indulging in geopolitical games, abandon the zero-sum mentality and make tangible contributions to the solidarity and cooperation of the international community, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

"China has reiterated its firm stance on G7's false China-related remarks this year," said Mao at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a statement adopted recently by the G7 foreign ministers.

Since the G7 countries seek to establish constructive and stable relations with China to jointly tackle global challenges, they should act on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, instead of smearing China, said Mao.

On the Ukraine crisis issue, China's position has always been fair and square, said Mao. China has worked to promote peace talks and never provided weapons to either party in the conflict, strictly controlled the export of dual-use items and even civilian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and has opposed the use of UAV for military purposes, Mao said.

At the same time, normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Russia should not be interfered with or coerced by any third party, Mao added.

The so-called "overcapacity" narrative has been proved false by many facts and figures, Mao noted, adding that relevant countries should keep an open mind and adhere to fair competition.

On issues relating to the East China Sea, South China Sea, Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong, among others, China's stance is consistent and clear, Mao said.

"We firmly oppose the G7 undermining China's sovereignty and interfering in China's internal affairs, and urge the group to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations, and mind their own business," she added.

Mao said that at present, global peace and development are facing unprecedented challenges. "As a responsible major country, China remains committed to fairness, morality, openness and inclusiveness, benefiting the world through its own development," she added.

"China urges the G7 countries to stop indulging in geopolitical games, abandon narrow-minded zero-sum thinking and make tangible contributions to the solidarity and cooperation of the international community," Mao said.

