Next G7 leaders' summit to be held in Canada's Kananaskis

Xinhua) 09:43, June 15, 2024

Leaders of the G7 are seen at Borgo Egnazia, near the town of Fasano in Apulia Region, Italy, on June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

This will be the seventh time for Canada to host the summit.

OTTAWA, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada will host the next G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, in 2025.

This will be the seventh time for Canada to host the summit. Noted for recreation and tourism in the Rocky Mountains, Kananaskis is around 75 km west of Calgary.

In June 2002, the area hosted the 28th summit of G7. In that summit's final communique, one of the unexpected highlights was an announcement that Russia would become a true full member of the group.

The last G7 summit Canada hosted in 2018 was marked by controversy. Then U.S. President Donald Trump who left the meeting early tweeted that he had instructed his representatives not to endorse the leaders' communique.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Hongyu)