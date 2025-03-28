MND refutes the G7: Stop preaching at others

China Military Online) 08:14, March 28, 2025

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: According to foreign media reports, the recent G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting issued a joint statement expressing concerns over China's expansion of its nuclear arsenal, and the situation in the East and South China Seas. The statement emphasizes the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and opposes any unilateral alteration of the status quo through "force or coercion". What is your comment on this?

Wu Qian: The G7 statement ignores facts and is a vicious slander on China and a brutal interference in China's internal affairs. We strongly condemn and resolutely oppose it. China follows a policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons and a defensive nuclear strategy. We have been maintaining our nuclear arsenal at the minimum level required for national security. Regarding the nuclear issue, the G7 should reflect on its own actions and have no qualification to criticize China.

Regarding the East and South China Seas, China is engaging in peaceful dialogue and consultation with relevant countries to resolve disputes. At the same time, we remain steadfast in safeguarding our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. China firmly opposes interference from external forces and any provocative acts that undermine regional peace and stability. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the Taiwan question brooks no foreign interference. The one-China principle is a wide consensus of the international community and a fundamental norm in international relations. Any attempt to separate the island from its motherland will inevitably end in complete failure.

We urge the G7 to break away from its Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, stop the finger-pointing and preaching at others. This approach won't work on the Chinese military.

