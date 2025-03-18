China urges G7 to do more things conducive to international cooperation

Xinhua) 11:12, March 18, 2025

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China urges the G7 to stop undermining China's sovereignty and interfering in China's internal affairs, and do more things conducive to international solidarity and cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks when asked to comment on the Statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and the G7 Foreign Ministers Declaration on Maritime Security and Prosperity, which made irresponsible remarks on Taiwan question and maritime issues, and expressed concerns over alleged provision of weapons and dual-use components to Russia by China, China's so-called overcapacity and military build-up, etc.

The joint statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting and their declaration are a deliberate mischaracterization of the facts and truth, which seek to vilify China and interfere in China's internal affairs, Mao said, noting that China strongly deplore and firmly reject that and have lodged serious protests with relevant countries.

"The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, which brooks no external interference. The situation in the South China Sea is generally stable. Freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea has never been an issue," said Mao, noting the G7 should stop sowing discord and provoking disputes.

China has all along been promoting talks for peace on the Ukraine issue, never provided lethal weapons to any party of the conflict and exercised strict export control over dual-use articles, she said, adding that China absolutely reject the G7's blame-shifting.

Mao said that China always maintains its nuclear forces at the minimum level required for national security, and China's defense spending is necessary to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, which is open, transparent, reasonable and appropriate.

It is out-and-out double standards for the G7 to say nothing about the U.S.'s responsibility in disarmament and the risks of nuclear proliferation posed by AUKUS, and chooses to direct the issue at China instead, Mao said.

The so-called "Chinese overcapacity" narrative has been proved to be a false proposition, said Mao, urging G7 members to stop politicizing and weaponizing trade and economic ties and stop undermining the international economic order and destabilizing global industrial and supply chains.

China calls on the G7 to see the trend of history, discard the Cold War mentality and ideological bias, stop undermining China's sovereignty and interfering in China's internal affairs and stop stoking antagonism and bloc confrontation, Mao said.

Instead, she said, the G7 need to focus on major issues including addressing global challenges and promoting global development and do more things that are conducive to international solidarity and cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)