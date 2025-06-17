Bridging borders: Xizang's Shigatse strengthens trade, ties with South Asia

10:56, June 17, 2025

Children from Tatopani village in Nepal pose for a picture. (Photo by Zhang Bolan/People's Daily)

Located in the southwestern part of Xizang autonomous region in southwest China, Shigatse sits at an average altitude of over 4,000 meters and is home to Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the world's highest peak.

Among Xizang's six overland trade ports, five are located in Shigatse: Dram, Gyirong, Lektse, Zhentang, and Ri'og. These ports form critical land corridors connecting China with South Asia. With border residents coming and going and a steady stream of vehicles passing through, Shigatse presents a vibrant picture of bustling border trade.

In Dram township, Nyalam county, the Friendship Bridge marks the terminus of China's National Highway 318, which links the largest number of provinces in the country. Each day around 10 am, the China-Nepal border gates open, and the bridge quickly comes alive with the flow of pedestrians and vehicles, a unique scene of cross-border movement and connection.

Spanning the Bhotekoshi River, the Friendship Bridge connects Dram with Tatopani village in Nepal's Sindupalchowk.

Chhiring, a young man from Tatopani, is usually among the first to cross the border into China each day. His small shop near the Dram Port is packed with goods like sneakers, blankets, and bedding. "Chinese products are of good quality and affordable," he explained as he enthusiastically introduced his merchandise to customers. Business has been steady thanks to the favorable trade environment at the port.

Located about 120 kilometers from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, Dram Port officially opened in 1966 and has since become the largest first-class land port in Xizang. At its peak, it handled over 80% of trade between China and Nepal.

Just outside the port, rows of brand-new cars lined the roadside, ready for export. Zeng Shuai, who works for an auto sales company, was busy processing customs paperwork. "Chinese new energy vehicles produced by MG and Dongfeng are very popular in Nepal," he said.

Starting from Zhengzhou, central China's Henan province, these new energy vehicles were transported by freight trains bound for South Asia. After being cleared in Shigatse, they were exported via Dram Port to Nepal. In recent years, Chinese-made new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products - well-matched to South Asian market demand - have become star performers. In 2024 alone, 11,000 new energy vehicles were exported through Shigatse's Dram and Gyirong ports.

At Gyirong Port, the Rasog Bridge spans a border river. According to port officials, the bridge has evolved from a wooden suspension bridge to a steel-cable structure, and now to a modern highway bridge. For generations, the Rasog Bridge has borne witness to the growing trade between China and Nepal.

The Norling Restaurant in Gyirong township is a local favorite. It is run by Nepali entrepreneur Mingma Tsomo and her husband, who introduced authentic Nepali flavors to Gyirong 14 years ago. In 2019, Mingma Tsomo expanded her business by opening a clothing and specialty store in the township's border trade market. "We make about 300,000 to 400,000 yuan ($41,705 to $55,607) a year," she said.

"Border trade and people-to-people exchanges between neighboring regions with complementary resources foster mutual development," said Yang Yabo, director of the South Asia research institute at the Academy of Social Sciences of Xizang.

On November 13, 2023, the Lektse-Naiqung Port officially opened. Situated at an altitude of 4,772 meters, Lektse Port is Xizang's highest land port. It provides access to Pokhara, a major city in Nepal. With its opening, the China-South Asia trade corridor has become more efficient and accessible.

Trucks wait outside Gyirong Port for customs clearance. (Photo by Xiao Fugui)

On both sides of the border, heavy trucks are a common sight. Their cabs and trailers are often decorated with care, some even display both Chinese and Nepali flags, and are painted with phrases like "China-Nepal Friendship" and "Brothers Forever."

In Tatopani village, Nepali restaurant owner Lapa tends to his shop during the off-season. While waiting for customers, he often watches Chinese short dramas with English subtitles on his phone. "They're really captivating," he said. "Many of them are about family and work - real everyday life. It turns out we're all quite similar."

As cross-border interactions deepen, efficient and people-oriented services help bring both sides even closer.

Tourists buy local specialties in a village in Gyirong township. (Photo by Lhapa Gyezang)

In recent years, Shigatse has continued to expand its opening up to the outside world. The city now boasts 15 foreign exchange service outlets that support businesses with cross-border trade settlement, securities investment, overseas direct investment, and personal currency exchange. These services are available in 9 border counties as well as the Gyirong and Dram ports.

"Thoughtful service brings tangible results," said Tsering Tsomo, deputy head of the general affairs section of Shigatse customs. "In the first quarter of this year, Shigatse's total foreign trade reached 907 million yuan, a 22.2% year-on-year increase, with 574 million yuan attributed to trade with South Asian countries. Given the current momentum of exchanges and cooperation, we expect to set a new record this year."

Snow-capped mountains and primitive forests in Gyirong form a picturesque view. (Photo by He Penglei)

