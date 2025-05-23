Logo unveiled for 60th anniversary celebration of Xizang Autonomous Region

Global Times) 16:21, May 23, 2025

A logo commemorating the 60th anniversary of the founding of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is officially unveiled on May 23, 2025. (Photo/CCTV)

A logo marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has been officially unveiled, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Friday.

According to CCTV, citing the publicity and cultural affairs group of the organizing committee for the 60th anniversary celebration, the design was approved by the committee.

The logo features the number "60," formed by a flowing ribbon derived from the Chinese national flag and petals of the Gesang flower, also called happy flowers. The fluttering red flag represents the care and support of the motherland, which has enabled Xizang to flourish over the past six decades.

The design incorporates elements such as the Fuxing high-speed train, modern rural communities, wind power, snow-capped mountains and Tibetan antelopes - all emblematic of the remarkable achievements in Xizang's socialist modernization over the past 60 years. The dates "1965-2025" mark the span since the establishment of the autonomous region.

Blending the spirit of the Chinese nation with the rich historical heritage of Xizang, the logo uses the red color of the national flag to evoke a festive, vibrant and harmonious atmosphere, CCTV reported.

