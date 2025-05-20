Home>>
Trending in China | Lhasa: the 'City of Sunshine'
(People's Daily App) 16:49, May 20, 2025
Lhasa, the vibrant capital of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, boasts a rich heritage spanning over 1,300 years. Nestled on the world's highest plateau, it is home to the iconic Potala Palace and the sacred Jokhang Temple. Known as the "City of Sunshine," Lhasa annually enjoys nearly 3,000 hours of sunlight. This enchanting destination blends world-class cultural heritage, vibrant Tibetan traditions, intricate religious art and unique plateau customs. Join us in exploring the captivating cityscape of this extraordinary highland gem!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
