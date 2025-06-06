China's Xizang maintains stable ecological environment in 2024

Xinhua) 09:52, June 06, 2025

LHASA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The eco-environmental quality of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region remains stable and continues to improve, and Xizang is still among the areas with the best environmental quality in the world, according to an official report released on Thursday.

In 2024, both air and water quality in Xizang remained excellent, and the region has established six national-level ecological quality monitoring stations, according to an annual report issued by the regional department of ecology and environment.

Xizang boasts 97 nature reserves, covering a total area of 434,000 square kilometers, and is home to 246 wildlife species under key national protection. Notably, over 80 percent of the global Tibetan antelope, wild yak and black-necked crane populations spend winter in the region.

According to Luo Kaituo, an official of the regional department of ecology and environment, Xizang completed 1.06 million mu (about 70,667 hectares) of afforestation in 2024.

