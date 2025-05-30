Scenery of Basum Tso in Xizang, SW China
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view of Basum Tso, a lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This lake nestled among snow-covered mountains is noted for limpid water and diversified vegetation, and has been a tremendous tourist attraction during the summer. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view of Basum Tso, a lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This lake nestled among snow-covered mountains is noted for limpid water and diversified vegetation, and has been a tremendous tourist attraction during the summer. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view of Basum Tso, a lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This lake nestled among snow-covered mountains is noted for limpid water and diversified vegetation, and has been a tremendous tourist attraction during the summer. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view of Basum Tso, a lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This lake nestled among snow-covered mountains is noted for limpid water and diversified vegetation, and has been a tremendous tourist attraction during the summer. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view of Basum Tso, a lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This lake nestled among snow-covered mountains is noted for limpid water and diversified vegetation, and has been a tremendous tourist attraction during the summer. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
Related Stories
- Logo unveiled for 60th anniversary celebration of Xizang Autonomous Region
- Trending in China | Lhasa: the 'City of Sunshine'
- Xizang's civil aviation sector takes to the skies, boosting trade, tourism
- China's highest city sets new green milestones
- Nagqu advances urban greening on "roof of the world's roof"
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.