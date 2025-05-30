Scenery of Basum Tso in Xizang, SW China

Xinhua) 09:03, May 30, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view of Basum Tso, a lake in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This lake nestled among snow-covered mountains is noted for limpid water and diversified vegetation, and has been a tremendous tourist attraction during the summer. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

