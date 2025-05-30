In pics: traditional yak racing in Lhasa, China's Xizang
Herdsmen take part in a traditional yak racing in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 29, 2025. Herdsmen and a total of 132 yaks participated in the traditional yak racing in Lhasa on Thursday, attracting many local spectators. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Herdsmen walk their yaks and prepare for a traditional yak racing in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 29, 2025. Herdsmen and a total of 132 yaks participated in the traditional yak racing in Lhasa on Thursday, attracting many local spectators. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A herdsman and his yak run to the start line for a traditional yak racing in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 29, 2025. Herdsmen and a total of 132 yaks participated in the traditional yak racing in Lhasa on Thursday, attracting many local spectators. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A staff member examine the yak's teeth to determine its eligibility for the race before a traditional yak racing in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 29, 2025. Herdsmen and a total of 132 yaks participated in the traditional yak racing in Lhasa on Thursday, attracting many local spectators. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A herdsman competes in a traditional yak racing in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 29, 2025. Herdsmen and a total of 132 yaks participated in the traditional yak racing in Lhasa on Thursday, attracting many local spectators. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A herdsman comforts his yak before a traditional yak racing in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 29, 2025. Herdsmen and a total of 132 yaks participated in the traditional yak racing in Lhasa on Thursday, attracting many local spectators. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
