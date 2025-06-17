Home>>
Xi says China opposes any actions that infringe upon sovereignty, security, territorial integrity of other countries, deems military conflict no solution
(Xinhua) 19:33, June 17, 2025
Xi says China opposes any actions that infringe upon sovereignty, security, territorial integrity of other countries, deems military conflict no solution
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China opposes violation of other countries' territorial sovereignty, security: FM
- China Coast Guard lawfully intercepts Philippine vessels
- Naval minesweepers in round-the-clock training exercise
- China strongly condemns Canadian airspace violations
- Chinese military fully safeguards nation's sovereignty, security, development interests
- China to enhance military training to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests
- China's military reaffirms sovereignty goals in Taiwan-related actions
- Russia, Germany criticize U.S. threat to sanction Nord Stream 2 as disregard for Europe's energy sovereignty
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.