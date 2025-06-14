China stays committed to promoting sound China-U.S. military-to-military relationship: spokesperson

June 14, 2025

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to promoting the steady, sound and sustainable development of the China-U.S. military-to-military relationship, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Friday.

Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, reiterated China's adherence to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

He urged the United States to stop playing up the alleged "China threat," respect China's core interests and major concerns, and work with China to strengthen communication and dialogue, properly manage differences, and enhance mutual understanding and trust.

He called on the two sides to jointly improve and develop the relationship between the two militaries.

