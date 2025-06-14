Home>>
China stays committed to promoting sound China-U.S. military-to-military relationship: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 11:23, June 14, 2025
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to promoting the steady, sound and sustainable development of the China-U.S. military-to-military relationship, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Friday.
Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, reiterated China's adherence to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.
He urged the United States to stop playing up the alleged "China threat," respect China's core interests and major concerns, and work with China to strengthen communication and dialogue, properly manage differences, and enhance mutual understanding and trust.
He called on the two sides to jointly improve and develop the relationship between the two militaries.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China calls on countries to resist U.S. economic coercion
- U.S.-China sister cities summit held in U.S. state of Washington
- Chinese vice premier meets with U.S. delegation of China-U.S. financial working group
- Experts pool wisdom for better China-U.S. relations
- China Int'l Supply Chain Expo sees active participation of U.S. firms
- Chinese vice premier holds talks with U.S. treasury secretary
- Chinese FM calls for "five musts" in China-U.S. relations
- Chinese FM says his visit aimed at stabilizing China-U.S. ties
- Wang Yi talks with Blinken over phone on Palestinian-Israeli conflict, China-U.S. ties
- China to impose sanctions on two U.S. companies over Taiwan arms sales
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.