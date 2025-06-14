S China's Wuzhishan city launches project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses

This photo shows pieces of the Li brocade weaved by students displayed at Hainan Minzu Technical School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Students practice a traditional dance of the Miao ethnic group at the Hongxing School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 11, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Students practice nose flute, one of the wood and bamboo instruments of the Li ethnic group, at Hainan Minzu Technical School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 12, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Students learn the paper-cutting techniques of the Li ethnic group under the guidance of a teacher at Hainan Minzu Technical School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A teacher demonstrates Li brocade weaving techniques to the students at Hainan Minzu Technical School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

