S China's Wuzhishan city launches project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses
This photo shows pieces of the Li brocade weaved by students displayed at Hainan Minzu Technical School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Students practice a traditional dance of the Miao ethnic group at the Hongxing School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 11, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Students practice nose flute, one of the wood and bamboo instruments of the Li ethnic group, at Hainan Minzu Technical School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 12, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Students learn the paper-cutting techniques of the Li ethnic group under the guidance of a teacher at Hainan Minzu Technical School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A teacher demonstrates Li brocade weaving techniques to the students at Hainan Minzu Technical School in Wuzhishan City, south China's Hainan Province, June 10, 2025. In recent years, Wuzhishan city has launched a project to introduce intangible cultural heritage into campuses, offering related courses in 14 public primary and secondary schools to cultivate teenagers' interest for traditional culture and promote the inheritance and development of intangible cultural heritage. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- 68-year-old craftsman keeps Shaoxing's boatmaking technique alive
- C China's Zhangjiajie City develops touring route themed on intangible cultural heritage
- Trending in China | Nijin Caiqi: A treasure of China's intangible cultural heritage
- 9th Int'l Festival of Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu
- Village fashion show integrates traditional culture, modern design in SW China terraces
- Feature: German ceramicist embraces East-meets-West experience in China's "porcelain capital"
- Intangible cultural heritage shines at 5th CICPE in Hainan
- Wuzhou Juyan tea enters harvest season in China's Zhejiang
- Grand ceremony held to worship legendary ancestor Huangdi in China's Henan
- People view dough figurines in Lanxian County of China's Shanxi
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.