9th Int'l Festival of Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu

Xinhua) 08:14, May 29, 2025

Visitors tour the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025. The festival kicked off here on Wednesday, during which over 600 items of intangible cultural heritage from more than 60 countries and regions will be displayed. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Visitors learn about Afghan carpets during the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025.

A Kuwaiti artisan weaves wool textiles during the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025.

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025.

Artists perform during the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025.

Mai Bo Sang umbrella paintings are displayed during the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025.

Visitors view decorative lanterns during the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025.

An artisan makes Malaysian shadow puppets during the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025.

A visitor puts on a hat made by people of the Maonan ethnic group during the 9th International Festival of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 28, 2025.

