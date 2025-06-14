Trump admin gives personal data of immigrant Medicaid enrollees to deportation officials

Xinhua) 10:25, June 14, 2025

NEW YORK, June 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's administration this week provided deportation officials with personal data, including the immigration status, on millions of Medicaid enrollees, a move that could make it easier to locate people as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown, reported The Associated Press on Friday.

"Medicaid officials unsuccessfully sought to block the data transfer, citing legal and ethical concerns," noted the report.

Nevertheless, two top advisers to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the dataset handed over to the Department of Homeland Security, according to the report. Officials at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) were given just 54 minutes on Tuesday to comply with the directive.

The dataset includes the information of people living in California, Illinois, Washington state and Washington, D.C., all of which allow non-U.S. citizens to enroll in Medicaid programs that pay for their expenses using only state taxpayer dollars. CMS transferred the information just as the Trump administration was ramping up its enforcement efforts in Southern California.

