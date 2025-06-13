Judge rules Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to LA illegal

Xinhua) 14:01, June 13, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A judge from the United States District Court for the Northern District of California late Thursday ruled that the deployment of California's National Guard by U.S. President Donald Trump was "illegal."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)