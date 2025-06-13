Over 80 arrested on second night of curfew in U.S. Los Angeles

Xinhua) 13:29, June 13, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 80 people were arrested on the second night of curfew in Los Angeles amid protests over immigration raids in the second-largest city of the United States, authorities said on Thursday morning.

There were 71 arrests for failure to disperse and seven arrests for curfew violation, said the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in a press release, adding that police arrested two people for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, and one person arrested on suspicion for resisting a police officer.

More than 220 people were arrested on the first night of curfew in the city.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday evening the curfew for parts of downtown Los Angeles that started from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday local time. She noted that local authorities imposed the limited curfew in response to looting and vandalism that occurred downtown Monday night, following largely peaceful daytime protests.

The mayor noted that the curfew, which covers approximately one square mile in the downtown area, will remain in place nightly until it's deemed to be no longer necessary.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in Southern California since the protests over federal immigration enforcement started on Friday, with more protests having been planned in the coming days across the region and the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made decisions to dispatch over 4,000 National Guard members and about 700 active-duty Marines to the Los Angeles area over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local officials.

As of Wednesday, about 2,800 service members, including 2,100 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines, were deployed to the greater Los Angeles area, said U.S. Northern Command in a news release on Wednesday, adding that the Marines had completed required training and would be serving alongside National Guard soldiers within the next 48 hours.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)