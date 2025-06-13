Trump revokes California's nation-leading electric vehicle mandate

Xinhua) 08:54, June 13, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

NEW YORK, June 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions.

"We officially rescue the U.S. auto industry from destruction by terminating California's electric vehicle mandate, once and for all," Trump said at the Oval Office alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin.

During the ceremony, Trump signed a congressional resolution that overturns a California state rule that would have phased out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The state makes up about 12 percent of the U.S. population. Its rule has also been adopted by 11 other states and Washington, D.C. The resolution was approved by Congress last month and aims to quash the country's most aggressive attempt to phase out gas-powered cars.

Trump also signed measures to overturn state policies curbing tailpipe emissions in certain vehicles and smog-forming nitrogen oxide pollution from trucks.

This was "a long-sought victory for some carmakers and oil companies that attacked the rules as unachievable," said Bloomberg News in its report about the signing, adding that the resolutions Trump signed repeal waivers granted under former President Joe Biden allowing California to set automobile pollution standards that are more stringent than federal requirements.

Environmentalists have decried Trump's vows to unwind rules to spur electric vehicle sales -- a fixture of his reelection campaign -- as an assault on essential protections to help avert the worst effects of climate change, added the report.

California quickly announced it will challenge the move in court, with California's attorney general holding a news conference to discuss the planned lawsuit before Trump's signing ceremony ended at the White House.

"The move takes place against the backdrop of worsening relations between Trump and Gov, Gavin Newsom, with the president ordering the military to quell unrest in Los Angeles over immigration raids," noted Politico about the development. "It also comes as Tesla CEO and former White House adviser Elon Musk clashed with Trump last week over electric vehicle policies."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

U.S. President Donald Trump signs a bill during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

U.S. President Donald Trump shows a signed bill during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on June 12, 2025. Trump moved on Thursday at a White House signing ceremony to eliminate California's nation-leading vehicle emissions standards, upending the strict rules that had become a template for states across the nation to realize their greenhouse gas ambitions. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)