Nearly 400 arrested in Los Angeles immigration protests

Xinhua) 14:17, June 12, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 400 people in immigration protests have been arrested or detained by the Los Angeles Police Department since Saturday, media reports said.

BBC News revealed that the arrested and detained include 330 undocumented migrants and 157 people arrested for assault and obstruction.

On the first night of curfew starting Tuesday night in the U.S. second largest city, there were 203 arrests for failure to disperse and 17 arrests for curfew violation, said the Los Angeles Police Department in a press release.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday evening the curfew for parts of downtown Los Angeles that started from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday) to 6:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) Wednesday local time. She noted that local authorities imposed the limited curfew in response to looting and vandalism that occurred downtown Monday night, following largely peaceful daytime protests.

U.S. President Donald Trump has dispatched over 4,000 National Guard troops and about 700 active-duty Marines to the Los Angeles area despite the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local officials.

