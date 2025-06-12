Over 220 arrested on first night of curfew in U.S. Los Angeles

Xinhua) 13:17, June 12, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Xinhua) -- More than 220 people were arrested on the first night of curfew in Los Angeles amid protests over immigration raids in the second-largest city of the United States, authorities said on Wednesday morning.

There were 203 arrests for failure to disperse and 17 arrests for curfew violation, said the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in a press release.

In addition, three people were arrested for possession of a firearm, one was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, and one person was arrested for discharging a laser at an LAPD airship, said the police department.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday evening the curfew for parts of downtown Los Angeles that started from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday local time. She noted that local authorities imposed the limited curfew in response to looting and vandalism that occurred downtown Monday night, following largely peaceful daytime protests.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the protests over federal immigration enforcement started on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made decisions to dispatch over 4,000 National Guard members and about 700 active-duty Marines to the Los Angeles area over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local officials.

