U.S. image declines in 15 nations: poll

Xinhua) 13:45, June 13, 2025

HOUSTON, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Overall ratings of the United States have declined in 15 nations since last spring, including drops of 20 percentage points or more in Mexico, Sweden, Poland and Canada, according to a new poll issued on Thursday.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House appears to be a factor behind the decline, as the president receives mostly negative ratings in the Pew Research Center survey of 24 nations.

Overall, a median of 49 percent of adults have a favorable overall view of the United States. An identical share have an unfavorable view.

The United States receives its least positive assessment in Sweden, where 79 percent have a negative opinion of the country. More than six-in-ten adults view the United States negatively in neighboring Canada and Mexico, as do majorities in Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Türkiye, the poll shows.

The United States receives its most favorable rating from Israel, where 83 percent see it positively. Majorities also view the United States favorably in Brazil, Hungary, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, Poland and South Korea.

According to the poll, people in eight countries tend to name the United States as the world's leading economic power. In 12 nations, more consider China the top economy. In four, about equal shares name the United States and China.

A 50 percent median say democracy works well in the United States, while 46 percent say it works poorly. And most agree there are strong partisan conflicts in the country.

Meanwhile, more than half in 19 of these countries say they lack confidence in Trump's leadership of world affairs, the poll shows.

Majorities in most countries also express little or no confidence in Trump's ability to handle specific issues, including immigration, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, U.S.-China relations, global economic problems, conflicts between Israel and its neighbors, and climate change.

However, in most nations, views about Trump differ sharply along ideological and partisan lines. People who place themselves on the right and those who have favorable views of right-wing populist parties in Europe tend to view Trump more favorably, according to the poll.

The poll is based on a survey of 28,333 people in 24 countries, not including the United States, from Jan. 8 to April 26.

Pew Research Center has measured international attitudes toward the United States and its presidents for over two decades, highlighting important changes in public opinion.

