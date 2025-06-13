U.S. Senator from California forcibly removed from press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary

Xinhua) 13:42, June 13, 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The office of Alex Padilla, a U.S. Senator from California, confirmed that the Democrat was forcibly removed from a press conference on Thursday in Los Angeles after he tried to question U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Padilla was in the federal building in Los Angeles to receive a briefing with General Gregory Michael Guillot, the commander of United States Northern Command, and was listening to Noem's press conference, according to a statement released by the Senator's office.

"He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information," the statement added.

"Senator Padilla is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government's operations in Los Angeles and across California," Padilla's office noted.

Padilla, the first Latino to represent California in the U.S. Senate, was forced to the ground and handcuffed by members of the U.S. Secret Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation after interrupting the press conference held by Noem, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Padilla said that if this is how the Trump administration treats a "senator with a question, I can only imagine what they're doing to cooks, to day laborers," according to the report.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, however, said in a post on X that "Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem."

Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers' repeated commands. Secret Service thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting," the department added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a photo of the Senator being handcuffed by federal agents on X, saying that "If they can handcuff a U.S. Senator for asking a question, imagine what they will do to you."

"This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control," the Democratic governor noted.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the protests over federal immigration enforcement started on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made decisions to dispatch over 4,000 National Guard members and about 700 active-duty Marines to the Los Angeles area over the objections of Newsom and other local officials.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)