South Africa, China strengthen ties in the fight against rural poverty

In a pivotal step toward advancing South Africa's anti-poverty efforts, Minister of Social Development Ms. Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, along with Deputy Minister Mr. Ganief Hendricks, hosted a high-level technical engagement on 11 June 2025 with a delegation from the People's Republic of China. The session was held in partnership with His Excellency Wu Peng, Ambassador of China to South Africa, and a visiting Chinese Technical Team, who presented their initial findings on a joint poverty alleviation pilot project for Kgomo Kgomo Village in the North West province.

The North West Provincial Government, represented by Premier Mr. Lazarus Kagiso Makgosi, MEC for Social Development Ms. Sussana Dantjie, the Mayor and Speaker of Moretele Local Municipality, and local MMCs, joined the meeting to affirm their support for the cross-national initiative.

At the heart of the meeting was the presentation of research outcomes by the Chinese Technical Team, who had conducted a comprehensive fact-finding mission in Kgomo Kgomo Village. Their findings will inform the planning and implementation of the pilot poverty alleviation project, a critical intervention designed to uplift rural communities through sustainable development, job creation, and inclusive growth.

Minister Tolashe hailed the meeting as a "significant milestone" in the ongoing cooperation between South Africa and China in the field of social development. “South Africa does not take lightly the investment by the People's Republic of China,” she said, emphasizing the importance of global partnerships in achieving national goals. “This collaboration aligns with the priorities of the Government of National Unity—tackling poverty, unemployment, and the high cost of living.”

The pilot project in Moretele Local Municipality is modeled after China's own successful poverty alleviation campaign, which lifted 800 million people out of poverty. South Africa aims to adapt this experience to its own context, applying lessons within the framework of the District Development Model (DDM), which promotes coordinated action across national, provincial, and local spheres of government.

In her remarks, the Minister stressed that the initiative should not be limited to a single village but should extend to benefit the entire Ward 21 cluster. "In line with the DDM philosophy, this Poverty Alleviation Model must bring holistic benefits to the broader community," she added.

This development stems from the deepening bilateral relations marked by President Xi Jinping's state visit to South Africa in August 2023, where a renewed commitment was made to support poverty alleviation as part of the broader Global Development Initiative (GDI). The project is also aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the African Union Agenda 2063, and South Africa's National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030.

Minister Tolashe emphasized the importance of involving all sectors of society. “Government alone cannot eradicate poverty. We must mobilize the private sector and civil society organizations to ensure this project's success,” she stated.

The South African delegation reaffirmed its dedication to the initiative, expressing a united front from all three spheres of government. They underscored their determination to ensure that the project delivers tangible outcomes.

Minister Tolashe concluded by wishing the Chinese delegation a safe journey back and expressing optimism about the next phase of the partnership: the implementation of practical, community-led solutions that will make a measurable impact on poverty reduction in South Africa.

As both nations prepare for deeper cooperation, this initiative stands as a shining example of South-South collaboration and a shared commitment to inclusive development.

