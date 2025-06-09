Check out Shenzhen's stunning library of the future!
With a collection of over 4 million books, stretching from the ground level to three basement levels, and covering an area roughly the size of seven basketball courts, the Shenzhen Library's north hall is home to a magnificent underground facility. Buried 18 meters underground, it is not only China's largest fully automated underground intelligent book repository, but also the country's first ultra-deep three-dimensional library storage system.
Through the intelligent sorting and vertical search systems, readers can complete the borrowing process in just about 10 minutes. Once a request is submitted, the books will be retrieved by an automated carriage which can travel from the underground floors to a designated floor for readers to pick up immediately, creating an impressive and efficient "grab-and-go" experience.
Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.
