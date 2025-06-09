China completes installation of largest oil, gas platform in Bohai Sea

Xinhua) 10:00, June 09, 2025

TIANJIN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The central processing platform for the phase I development of Kenli 10-2 oilfield has successfully completed float-over installation, breaking records for both size and weight of offshore oil and gas platform installations in the Bohai region, Tianjin-based Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. announced on Sunday.

The central processing platform is a three-deck, eight-legged multifunctional offshore structure that integrates production and living facilities. With a height of 22.8 meters and a design weight exceeding 20,000 tonnes, it represents the heaviest and largest offshore oil and gas platform in the Bohai Sea.

During the float-over operation, the project team deployed three sets of BeiDou positioning systems equipped with artificial intelligence algorithms on the main operation vessel, providing millimeter-level anti-collision radar capability for the installation.

Multiple tugboats coordinated their efforts to control the vessel, precisely positioning the platform in a single attempt. This achievement marked a new record for float-over installation of large offshore oil and gas platforms under complex sea conditions.

The Kenli 10-2 oilfield is located in the southern waters of the Bohai Sea, approximately 245 km from Tianjin, with an average water depth of about 20 meters. It is the largest lithologic oilfield discovered in China's offshore areas to date, with proven geological reserves exceeding 100 million tonnes.

To date, China has completed a total of 50 float-over installations for large offshore platforms, with a maximum float-over capacity of 32,000 tonnes and a cumulative float-over weight exceeding 600,000 tonnes.

The variety of float-over techniques, operational complexity, and technical sophistication place China among the world leaders in this field.

