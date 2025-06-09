China completes installation of largest oil, gas platform in Bohai Sea
TIANJIN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The central processing platform for the phase I development of Kenli 10-2 oilfield has successfully completed float-over installation, breaking records for both size and weight of offshore oil and gas platform installations in the Bohai region, Tianjin-based Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. announced on Sunday.
The central processing platform is a three-deck, eight-legged multifunctional offshore structure that integrates production and living facilities. With a height of 22.8 meters and a design weight exceeding 20,000 tonnes, it represents the heaviest and largest offshore oil and gas platform in the Bohai Sea.
During the float-over operation, the project team deployed three sets of BeiDou positioning systems equipped with artificial intelligence algorithms on the main operation vessel, providing millimeter-level anti-collision radar capability for the installation.
Multiple tugboats coordinated their efforts to control the vessel, precisely positioning the platform in a single attempt. This achievement marked a new record for float-over installation of large offshore oil and gas platforms under complex sea conditions.
The Kenli 10-2 oilfield is located in the southern waters of the Bohai Sea, approximately 245 km from Tianjin, with an average water depth of about 20 meters. It is the largest lithologic oilfield discovered in China's offshore areas to date, with proven geological reserves exceeding 100 million tonnes.
To date, China has completed a total of 50 float-over installations for large offshore platforms, with a maximum float-over capacity of 32,000 tonnes and a cumulative float-over weight exceeding 600,000 tonnes.
The variety of float-over techniques, operational complexity, and technical sophistication place China among the world leaders in this field.
Photos
Related Stories
- WGC held in Beijing for first time, builds bridge between China and global energy industry: IGU president
- The 29th World Gas Conference debuts in Beijing
- China’s oil and gas output exceeds 400 million tons in 2024, innovation fuels growth: NEA
- China's major shale gas field puts into operation 15 new wells
- China's Daqing Oilfield reports record high annual natural gas production
- China-Central Asia gas pipeline transports over 500 billion cubic meters of natural gas
- China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices
- China-developed deepwater gas field sees record high oil, gas output
- Phase II project of China's self-developed deepwater gas field to be operational
- Two oilfields in South China Sea put into operation
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.