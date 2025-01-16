China's major shale gas field puts into operation 15 new wells

Xinhua) 11:08, January 16, 2025

CHONGQING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Fuling shale gas field, located in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has brought 15 new wells into operation this year, boosting its daily gas output by 600,000 cubic meters, said its developer Sinopec, China's largest oil refiner, on Wednesday.

With the addition of these wells, the Fuling gas field now produces over 25 million cubic meters of shale gas daily, enough to meet the energy needs of nearly 50 million households.

The Fuling gas field boasts proven shale gas reserves exceeding 1 trillion cubic meters. In 2024, its annual output topped 8.5 billion cubic meters.

As China's first large-scale shale gas field to enter commercial development back in 2014, the Fuling gas field has become a clean energy source for more than 70 cities along the Yangtze River Economic Belt in China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)