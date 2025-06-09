China launches South China Sea tsunami advisory center in Hainan

Xinhua) 09:47, June 09, 2025

HAIKOU, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The South China Sea Tsunami Advisory Center (Hainan) started operation in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday, aiming to provide marine disaster early warning services for regional countries.

The center, located in the coastal city of Sanya during the current trial operation, was established by the National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center and the Hainan provincial oceanic administration. It seeks to develop a comprehensive multi-hazard early warning system for tsunamis, marine heatwaves, harmful algal blooms and other hazards.

It also aims to serve as a platform for international cooperation in marine forecasting and warning.

On the same day, a deep-sea test site was also launched in Sanya to support fundamental deep-sea scientific research, technological innovation and the development of related industries.

The South China Sea region is prone to tsunamis and other marine hazards due to its complex tectonic setting, including active fault lines and frequent undersea earthquakes in nearby areas.

