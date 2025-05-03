China's marine tourism sector reports robust growth in Q1

Xinhua) 11:28, May 03, 2025

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- China's marine tourism sector recorded robust growth in the first quarter of the year, with coastal regions reporting strong performances, official data shows.

The sector's value-added output reached 384.2 billion yuan (about 53.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-March period, a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, according to preliminary estimates from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

New travel formats and tourism scenarios have emerged, driving both supply and demand in the marine tourism market, the ministry said.

Shi Suixiang, director-general of the National Marine Data and Information Service, said that supportive policies at both central and local levels have bolstered the development of cruise tourism.

The central government has promoted the expansion of cruise routes and tourism products while streamlining yacht registration and filing procedures, Shi added.

He cited south China's Guangdong Province as an example, where local authorities have introduced plans to develop cross-island tourism and boost high-end travel programs such as cruise and yacht tours.

With summer approaching, coastal and island tourism in southeastern China is expected to surge, alongside cruise travel targeting markets in East Asia and Southeast Asia, analysts say.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)