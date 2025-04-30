Construction of supporting tourism facilities underway on Sanya's Wuzhizhou Island
An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2025 shows a construction site for the supporting tourism facilities on Wuzhizhou Island, Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. Construction of the supporting tourism facilities on Sanya's Wuzhizhou Island, a national-level tourist attraction, is progressing at an accelerated pace. Upon completion, the project is expected to boost tourism accommodation capacity while serving environmental protection purposes. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
