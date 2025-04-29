China steps up policy support to facilitate travel, shopping for overseas visitors

Xinhua) 08:15, April 29, 2025

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- For Stephanie, a traveller from Australia, her first trip to Shanghai turned out to be not just a feast for the eyes but also a triumph for her shopping bags.

"I enjoyed the sights and the shopping experience here," she said, adding that she picked up souvenirs and clothes, especially Chinese brands that are becoming increasingly popular among Australians.

What surprised her most was China's departure tax refund policy, which made shopping even more appealing. "The departure tax refund policy is totally new to me, and it is very helpful," she said.

Stephanie is among a growing number of overseas travelers benefiting from China's efforts to streamline departure tax refund procedures and enhance the shopping experience. On Sunday, China introduced a new package of measures aimed at further optimizing the departure tax refund policy and boosting inbound spending.

The measures, announced by the Ministry of Commerce and five other government departments, include lowering the minimum purchase threshold for refunds, raising the cash refund ceiling, expanding the network of participating stores and widening the range of products available.

A French couple visits Yuyuan Garden area in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

EASIER TAX REFUND

Under the new policy, the minimum purchase threshold for departure tax refunds has been reduced to 200 yuan (about 27.8 U.S. dollars) from 500 yuan. The adjustment will also enable more specialty stores, souvenir shops and gift shops with lower average transaction values to join the tax refund program.

The government is also expanding the number of departure tax refund stores, with plans to add more locations across major shopping districts, tourist attractions, airports, hotels and other key areas. These stores are encouraged to broaden product offerings to include time-honored brands, renowned Chinese consumer goods, smart devices, intangible cultural heritage items, crafts and specialty products, among others.

China is also promoting a "refund-upon-purchase" service model, allowing eligible tourists to receive tax refunds instantly at retail outlets rather than waiting until they leave the country. The cap for cash refunds has been doubled from 10,000 yuan to 20,000 yuan.

"The enhanced shopping experience will help draw more overseas tourists to China and drive an increase in shopping," said Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, adding that it will also contribute to improving the tourism environment and inject more vitality into the market.

A tourist walks out of a tax free shop of the watch manufacturer SEA-GULL in north China's Tianjin, Dec. 31, 2015. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

China introduced the departure tax refund policy for overseas travelers in 2015. According to official data, last year, sales of eligible goods rose 120 percent year on year, while the total amount of tax refunded increased by 130 percent. Inbound tourists spent a total of 94.2 billion U.S. dollars last year, up 77.8 percent from a year earlier.

At the MixC malls in south China's Shenzhen, prominent signage and clear instructions for overseas shoppers seeking departure tax refunds are now a common sight in stores like Sundan and DJI.

At DJI's drone store, overseas tourists often arrive in groups to purchase drones and handheld cameras. "Besides our own promotions, Hong Kong-based influencers come to visit and post videos showcasing the departure tax refund process here," said a staff member, adding that nearly 60 percent of the store's total sales come from Hong Kong consumers.

The number of stores offering departure tax refunds at Shenzhen's MixC malls has risen by 30 percent year on year in 2025, according to Liang Jingyi, head of departure tax refund operations at Shenzhen MixC.

To further streamline the departure tax refund process for overseas travelers, Shenzhen on Sunday launched a new pilot program featuring a "one order, one bag" model at three designated malls. Under the scheme, purchases and departure tax refund forms are packed together in sealed bags, enabling customs officials to quickly verify the packaging's authenticity and cut inspection time by more than 50 percent.

"China's inbound consumption holds great growth potential," said Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping, noting that in 2024, spending by overseas visitors accounted for about 0.5 percent of the country's GDP, compared with one to three percent in major economies.

Tourists from Laos and Thailand arrive at the Xishuangbanna railway station in Jinghong City, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

BOOMING INBOUND TOURISM

The latest move to optimize the departure tax refund policy builds on a series of measures China has introduced to facilitate visas, payments, and accommodation for overseas tourists, further demonstrating the country's commitment to opening up.

China's visa policies have been continuously adjusted and optimized. Currently, the country grants unilateral visa-free entry to 38 countries and has extended the transit visa-free period to 240 hours for travelers from 54 countries. In 2024, visa-free entries reached 20.12 million visits, marking a year-on-year increase of 112.3 percent, according to official data.

In addition to easing visa access, China is working to improve transportation links to better serve overseas travelers. Xu Qing, head of the transport department of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said international passenger flights will be increased and airlines will be encouraged to expand into emerging markets.

Xu added that China will also encourage major hub airports to upgrade service counters, providing one-stop assistance that covers tourism, payments, transportation and telecommunications. Efforts are underway to enhance departure tax refund services by encouraging more airports to open tax refund stores.

At the same time, China is accelerating the development of international consumption center cities to further stimulate inbound spending. The country is working to transform five cities -- Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing -- into major shopping centers. In 2024, the number of inbound foreign travelers to these cities doubled compared to the previous year. Together, they now account for nearly 70 percent of the country's departure tax refund stores and more than half of imported consumer goods.

China also plans to host more high-level international sports competitions and performances. It is supporting the growth of new sectors such as recreational vehicle camping, cruise tourism, and motor racing to provide overseas visitors with a wider range of modern, dynamic experiences, Sheng said.

