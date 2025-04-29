China launches pioneering high-speed submersible unmanned vessel

GUANGZHOU, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The "Blue Whale," a cutting-edge high-speed submersible unmanned surface vessel, was launched on Monday in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The launch marks a significant breakthrough in China's marine technology and indicates a major step forward in the development of intelligent ocean equipment.

Developed to operate both above and below water, the vessel can reach surface speeds of 36 knots, dive to avoid extreme weather such as typhoons, and remain submerged in static suspension for over a month, according to Zhuhai Yunzhou, one of the co-developers.

Its versatility enables rapid response to emergencies and efficient application in meteorology, underwater mapping, photography, water sampling, and infrastructure inspections like submarine cable maintenance.

Wu Guosong, chief engineer of the submersible vessel project at Zhuhai Yunzhou, highlighted the vessel's ability to deploy meteorological rockets and sensors near typhoon epicenters to collect critical atmospheric and oceanic data.

Chen Dake, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the launch is a "milestone in China's independent innovation in marine science," emphasizing its role in advancing ocean exploration and supporting national strategic objectives.

Construction of the engineering model started in June 2024, and the process involved pressure-resistant welding, hull assembly and equipment installation.

The final phases, including internal debugging, mooring trials and further sea tests, are scheduled for completion before the vessel's anticipated operational debut in 2026.

