China successfully conducts marine equipment sea trials in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:28, February 27, 2025

SANYA, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Researchers have recently completed the inaugural series of sea trials for marine equipment at the offshore test site in Yazhou Bay in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, signifying that the site is now equipped to perform such testing.

The marine engineering team from Shanghai Jiao Tong University conducted extensive evaluations on a range of marine equipment at the test site, such as instruments for monitoring the marine environment, seafloor mining vehicle prototypes and unmanned surface vessels, reported Hainan Daily on Tuesday.

The team successfully carried out a variety of experimental tasks, including the observation of dynamic conditions of marine winds, waves and currents, assessment of the functions of intelligent marine devices, accurate positioning and navigation of submersible equipment, and surveillance of disturbances in the seabed environment.

The team leader disclosed that the successful completion of these sea trials has thoroughly confirmed the site's ability to perform real-time observations of the marine dynamic environment, and to conduct tests of marine equipment within a three-dimensional marine testing zone that encompasses the surface, the underwater environment and the seabed.

The team leader also noted that this achievement represents a significant advancement in the development of the test site and underscores its evolution into a crucial maritime testing base in China.

