China cracks down on marine pollution, ecological damage

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China will launch a nationwide campaign to strengthen oversight of its marine resources and environment, targeting pollution and ecological degradation in key coastal and offshore areas, the China Coast Guard (CCG) announced Thursday.

The campaign, jointly initiated by the CCG and several other government departments, will run from April 25 to November 25 with a focus on emerging marine industries and critical environmental protection issues, according to the statement.

Authorities will conduct targeted inspections across a broad range of activities -- including shoreline modifications, new sea-use projects, offshore oil exploration, sea dumping, and undersea cable and pipeline construction, as well as conservation efforts concerning representative marine ecosystems and protected maritime zones.

