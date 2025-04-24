China cracks down on marine pollution, ecological damage
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China will launch a nationwide campaign to strengthen oversight of its marine resources and environment, targeting pollution and ecological degradation in key coastal and offshore areas, the China Coast Guard (CCG) announced Thursday.
The campaign, jointly initiated by the CCG and several other government departments, will run from April 25 to November 25 with a focus on emerging marine industries and critical environmental protection issues, according to the statement.
Authorities will conduct targeted inspections across a broad range of activities -- including shoreline modifications, new sea-use projects, offshore oil exploration, sea dumping, and undersea cable and pipeline construction, as well as conservation efforts concerning representative marine ecosystems and protected maritime zones.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
- China successfully conducts marine equipment sea trials in Hainan
- Gorgeous winter scenery at marine ranch in S China
- China makes constant breakthroughs in marine technology
- China’s strengthening marine capacity contributes to global trade, development
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.