May Day holiday expected to see tourism boom in China

May 01, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2025 shows tourists visiting Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Visitor numbers at nationwide tourist attractions have risen as the May Day holiday approaches.

This photo taken on April 30, 2025 shows tourists visiting Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Visitor numbers at nationwide tourist attractions have risen as the May Day holiday approaches.

An aerial photo taken on April 30, 2025 shows tourists visiting Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Visitor numbers at nationwide tourist attractions have risen as the May Day holiday approaches.

This photo taken on April 30, 2025 shows tourists visiting Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Visitor numbers at nationwide tourist attractions have risen as the May Day holiday approaches.

Tourists visit tulips along the Yellow River in Yongjing County, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 30, 2025. Visitor numbers at nationwide tourist attractions have risen as the May Day holiday approaches.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2025 shows tourists visiting tulips along the Yellow River in Yongjing County, northwest China's Gansu Province. Visitor numbers at nationwide tourist attractions have risen as the May Day holiday approaches.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2025 shows children visiting a seaside park in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian province. Visitor numbers at nationwide tourist attractions have risen as the May Day holiday approaches.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2025 shows tourists visiting Confucius Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. Visitor numbers at nationwide tourist attractions have risen as the May Day holiday approaches.

